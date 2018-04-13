Never say never. Hank Baskett’s life as a single man has been “different” since splitting from wife Kendra Wilkinson, and he revealed that he hasn’t closed the door on their relationship just yet.

TMZ caught up with Baskett, 35, at LAX airport on Friday, April 13, and asked if there’s any possibility of a reconciliation between him and Wilkinson, 32. “You always leave the door open for that, always,” he said.

When asked if they would get back together for the benefit of their two children or if it’s because they still have feelings for each other, the former NFL star said, “I would say both.”

The Blast also reported on Friday that the former couple are “attempting to work things out” and that “things are getting better between them.”

As previously reported, the Kendra on Top star filed for divorce on April 6, and the football player filed his response on the same day. They both cited irreconcilable differences, according to the divorce documents obtained by Us Weekly. The pair were married for almost nine years and they share two kids: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

The couple reunited on Sunday, April 8, for their daughter’s soccer game just days after submitting the court papers. “They put on a good front and smiled and laughed, watching Alijah play soccer,” an eyewitness told Us. “They all seemed pretty happy and relaxed. Hank’s parents were with them. Kendra drove Alijah and Hank drove with Hank Jr. and his parents.”

The source added that the family went to get frozen yogurt and visited a fish pond together after the game. “There did not seem to be any tension between Kendra and Hank’s parents. Kendra was more concerned with looking after the kids,” the onlooker said. “Overall, there was not a ton of interaction between Kendra and Hank, but the two seem to be trying their best at coparenting and making it work, staying focused on the kids.”

Us Weekly broke the news on March 27 that the former Playboy model was planning to file for divorce. A source told Us at the time: “She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot.”

Wilkinson confirmed the split on Instagram by posting a photo of herself and Baskett and writing that it was her “last day of marriage to this beautiful man.”

“U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate,” she captioned the adorable snap. “Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny.”

