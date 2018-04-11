Hank Baskett Responds to Kendra Wilkinson’s Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson’s estranged husband, Hank Baskett, has responded to her divorce filing. And per the court papers submitted Friday, April 6 — the same day Wilkinson, 32, filed hers — the exes seem to be on the same page.

Both the Kendra on Top star and former NFL player, 35, cite irreconcilable differences, according to the documents obtained by Us Weekly. They listed their date of separation as January 1, 2018, and are requesting joint and legal custody of their son Hank IV, 8, and 3-year-old daughter Alijah. As for spousal support, that will be determined at a later time, per the papers.

Us Weekly broke the news of their impending split late last month. Wilkinson confirmed her eight-year marriage was coming to an end in an April 6 Instagram post. The former Playboy model revealed she was “beyond sad and heartbroken” but committed to co-parenting peacefully with Baskett. “U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate,” she wrote. “Love wins in this case it just looks a little funny.”

Indeed, there appeared to be zero tension when Wilkinson and Baskett reunited for Alijah’s Sunday, April 8, soccer game. “They put on a good front,” an eyewitness told Us. “They all seemed pretty happy and relaxed.”

Meanwhile, an insider told Us that Wilkinson “is in a much better place,” since the split. “She is spending time with her kids, taking them to the beach and going on hikes,” the source shared. On Monday, she was joined by Hank IV at Netflix’s Lost in Space premiere.

It appears that a huge weight has been lifted. “Kendra feels free,” said the source. “She wants to have a good time.”

