Friendly exes! Kendra Wilkinson and estranged husband Hank Baskett kept things civil during their daughter Alijah’s soccer game on Sunday, April 8, just two days after she filed for divorce, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They put on a good front and smiled and laughed, watching Alijah play soccer,” the eyewitness said. “They all seemed pretty happy and relaxed. Hank’s parents were with them. Kendra drove Alijah and Hank drove with Hank Jr. and his parents.”

The source adds that the group went to get frozen yogurt after the game and visited a fish pond together. “There did not seem to be any tension between Kendra and Hank’s parents. Kendra was more concerned with looking after the kids. Overall, there was not a ton of interaction between Kendra and Hank, but the two seem to be trying their best at coparenting and making it work, staying focused on the kids.”

Wilkinson, 32, and Baskett, 35, were married for almost nine years before she filed for divorce on Friday, April 6. They share two kids: Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3.

As previously reported, the Kendra on Top star shared videos of Alijah and the former NFL player, who is his daughter’s soccer coach, at the game on her Instagram Story.

Us broke the news on March 27 that Wilkinson planned to file for divorce. “She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” a source told Us at the time.

The former Playboy model confirmed the split on Instagram Friday, April 6, calling it her “last day of marriage to this beautiful man.”

“U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate,” she captioned a loving photo of herself and Baskett. “Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny.”

