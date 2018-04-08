Kendra Wilkinson, who filed for divorce from Hank Baskett earlier this week, reunited with her estranged husband at their daughter’s soccer game on Sunday, April 8.

The Kendra on Top star, 32, posted videos on her Instagram Story from 3-year-old Alijah’s first soccer game, showing the little girl on the field with her daddy, who is the team’s coach.

As previously reported, the former Playboy model filed for divorce from her husband of almost nine years on Friday, April 6, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. In addition to Alijah, the couple share son 8-year-old son Hank IV.

Earlier on Friday, Wilkinson posted a photo with the former NFL player on Instagram, telling fans, “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way.”

She pledged that their kids “will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” and told her fans that they “will prob see us together a lot,” because “there’s no hate.”

US Weekly broke the news of their impending split at the end of March, with an insider telling Us that Wilkinson had “been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot.”

The Girls Next Door alum cried in a series of Instagram Story videos on April 2, saying, “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed him forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.”

The pair previously tried to work on their relationship in 2015 on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars after Baskett, 35, was accused of having an affair with a transgender woman. He explained at the time that he met the model while trying to buy marijuana, claiming he did not engage when she fondled him through his shorts.

For more on Kendra and Hank and a look back on their relationship issues over the years, check out Us Weekly’s #TBT with Us Weekly podcast.





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!