A new chapter. Kendra Wilkinson is feeling like herself again 10 months after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett.

“The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good,” the former Playboy model, 33, captioned an elegant Instagram selfie on Thursday, February 7. “I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know….”

Wilkinson, who shares two children with Baskett, 36, son Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah, 5, has been prioritizing their happiness ever since she and the former NFL star ended their nine-year marriage.

“Hank and Alijah — I can be blunt right now — they really are there for each other,” the Girls Next Door alum told Us Weekly in December 2018. “They lean on each other, especially during these different times. So they have each other and I train them to really make sure they know that. You stick together no matter what. You have each other’s backs. You love each other. And it’s working and they’re helping each other through.”

Thee Kendra on Top star has also been open about sinking her toes back into the dating pool. She shared via Instagram in November that she’s been thinking a lot about what she wants as she embraces the single life.

“Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love,” she wrote at the time. “Loved and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you. Been taking a lot of patience, empathy and discipline.”

The Sliding Into Home author was most recently linked to Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson in January, although she later noted on Instagram that her “vagina is still very closed” after “these recent annoying rumors.”

Johnson, 31, later told Us that he thinks the model is “an amazing girl,” but he played coy about romance speculation.

