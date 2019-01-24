Romance in the air? Chad Johnson opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about spending time with Kendra Wilkinson after the pair sparked relationship rumors.

“Kendra’s an amazing girl,” the Bachelorette alum, 31, told Us on Wednesday, January 23.

However, the reality star played coy when asked whether he has met Wilkinson’s children, Hank IV, 9, and Alijah, 4, whom she shares with estranged husband Hank Baskett.

Johnson currently stars on season 2 of Ex on the Beach, which airs on MTV. Thus, his love life is a bit up in the air. “You’ve got to watch,” he said of fans wanting to know about his relationship status. “You’re gonna have to stay tuned to the show and my life, I guess.”

The Elite Shape founder also noted that he would be open to returning to Bachelor in Paradise, where he made a splash in season 3. “If I was single, I wouldn’t be opposed to going on there,” he told Us.

Wilkinson, 33, and Johnson were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on Monday, January 21. According to TMZ, the duo left Rocco’s Tavern after spending more than an hour together on what appeared to be a date.

“Kendra and Chad have recently been hanging out a lot more and going on super low-profile dates,” a source told Us. According to the insider, the two, who have known each other for a while, are “just having fun.”

The source added: “Kendra really isn’t looking to get into anything too serious right now; she’s still partially recovering from her former situation with Hank.”

Wilkinson split from Baskett, 36, in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. The estranged couple have not finalized their divorce yet.

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

