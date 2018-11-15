Who doesn’t want to vacation with their ex … right? MTV is bringing back Ex on the Beach for season 2, Us Weekly can exclusively announce. Romeo Miller is set to host the second season, which includes members of some of the biggest reality shows including Survivor, The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bad Girls Club, Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You The One? and Fire Island.

In the trailer below, Farrah Abraham makes her MTV return after being fired from Teen Mom OG and choosing to instead continue her career in the adult entertainment field. Read the full cast list below, then scroll through the gallery for more.

The Singles:

Farrah Abraham (Teen Mom, Couples Therapy, Celebrity Big Brother and Marriage Boot Camp)

Chad Johnson (The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Famously Single and Celebrity Big Brother)

Angela Babicz (The Challenge, Bad Girls Club and Ex On The Beach)

Jozea Flores (Big Brother and The Challenge)

Morgan Willett (Big Brother: Over the Top)

Cheyenne Parker (Fire Island)

Maya Benberry (Catching Kelce)

Corey Brooks (Big Brother)

Nicole Ramos (The Challenge)

Malcolm Drummer (Are You The One?)

Janelle Shanks (Bad Girls Club)

The Exes:

Simon Saran (Teen Mom)

Tor’i Brooks (Harlem Globetrotters and Ex On The Beach)

Nelson Thomas (The Challenge and Are You The One?)

Nurys Mateo (Are You The One?)

Diandra Delgado (Are You The One?)

Murray Swanby (What Happens at The Abbey)

Cory Zwierzynski (What Happens at The Abbey)

Jay Starrett (Survivor)

Monte Massongill (Big Brother)

JD Harmon

Sha Carrell

Darian Vandermark

Nate Sestock

Maddie Sullivan

Kareem Peterson

Perez Corothers

Rob Tini