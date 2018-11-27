Kendra Wilkinson is taking time to work on self-love following her split from estranged husband Hank Baskett.

The former Kendra on Top star, 33, took to Instagram on Monday, November 26, to share a stunning, makeup-free selfie with the sun shining on her face alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Been dating myself lately,” Wilkinson wrote. “Getting to know myself and even falling in love. Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you.”

As for how she’s growing in her personal life, the Girls Next Door alum added: “Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline…. well, except with the d–k head I flipped off on the road the other day…😜.”

The post comes nearly one month after Wilkinson and the 36-year-old former NFL player settled their divorce. The former couple are now waiting for a judge to sign off on the details, which include information on custody of their 8-year-old son, Hank IV, and 4-year-old daughter, Alijah.

Wilkinson and Baskett split in April after almost nine years of marriage. Days later, the former Playboy model filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Wilkinson opened up about the news in an Instagram post at the time. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she wrote. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. … Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that the California native was casually dating businessman named Frankie Conti. A source told Us the pair’s relationship was “casual.”

