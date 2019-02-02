Not on her agenda. Kendra Wilkinson swore off sex a little over a week after she was spotted holding hands with The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson, sparking romance rumors.

“For the millionth time. I’m not dating right now,” the Kendra on Top star, 33, tweeted on Thursday, January 31. “I’m basically a f—king virgin.”

A fan replied: “It’s time to get you some!! Girls have needs too.”

Been there done that. Trying something new and going celibate. 🤣 https://t.co/KkeZii876x — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) February 1, 2019

However, Wilkinson only doubled down on her stance. “Been there done that,” she wrote. “Trying something new and going celibate.”

The Girls Next Door alum and the Ex on the Beach star, 31, stepped out in Los Angeles on January 21. The duo walked hand in hand as they left a restaurant.

“Kendra and Chad have recently been hanging out a lot more and going on super low-profile dates,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “[They are] just having fun.”

The insider added: “Kendra really isn’t looking to get into anything too serious right now. She’s still partially recovering from her former situation with Hank.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from estranged husband Hank Baskett in April 2018. The pair share son Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah, 4.

“Kendra’s an amazing girl,” Johnson told Us shortly after the dating speculation began.

However, Wilkinson seemingly shot down the idea of a relationship with the Bachelor in Paradise alum in a January 24 Instagram post. The former Playboy model shared a photo of herself and pal Jessica Hall. The reality star noted in the caption that she “filled her in about these recent annoying rumors and how my vagina is still very closed.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted in December 2018 that several men had expressed interest in her since her split. “Honestly, I actually have a lot of text messages,” she told Us and other reporters at the time. “Guys are hitting me up, but I want nothing to do with it.”

