How Kendra Wilkinson Teaches Her 2 Kids to ‘Love Themselves’

Words of wisdom! Kendra Wilkinson teaches her two children self-love through style.

“My best fashion advice I have given my kids is to not be afraid to dress and be who they are,” the Girls Next Door alum, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on March 20 while celebrating her Kendra Wilkinson x ShoeDazzle collection. “It is so important to me for them to grow up with an open heart and at the end of the day, love themselves.”

The California native goes to Hank, 10, and Alijah, 5, when putting together her own outfits, she went on to tell Us. “I always ask them what their favorite outfit is before I head out the door,” the Being Kendra author explained.

As for her youngest, Alijah “loves to play around” in her mom’s closet. In fact, Wilkinson told Us, “She was so excited to hear about this new collection because that meant even more shoes for her to play with.”

The Kendra alum welcomed Hank and Alijah with Hank Bassett in 2009 and 2014, respectively. In April 2018, she filed for divorce from the former professional football player, 37, after nine years of marriage.

Wilkinson’s friend Jessica Hall told Us exclusively that she wants to see the Sliding Into Home author “with a family man because that’s all she wants.” The model, 36, explained in September 2019: “She wants a guy that just wants to go camping and wants to take her and barbecue. She’s so simple and I think a lot of people don’t realize that about her, but she really wants the ultimate family guy and it’s what she’s always dreamed of and what she’s going to continue to want, so I like that it has not changed and she has not changed.”

Hall went on to say that the Dancing With the Stars alum is “really just focusing on her kids and her career” for now.

In August 2019, a source revealed to Us exclusively that Wilkinson was casually dating philanthropist Donald “DJ” Friese. “They are not exclusive,” the insider said at the time. “Kendra is having fun and not taking him too seriously.”

