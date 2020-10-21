Crushing coparenting! Jeremy Meeks opened up about his dynamic with his exes Chloe Green and Melissa Meeks.

“I am single. I am trying to focus on self,” the model, 36, told Extra on Tuesday, October 21. “I have an incredible relationship with Chloe, the mother of my 2-year-old, [Jayden.] And now I have a relationship with the mother of my oldest son, [Jeremy Jr., 11] … We’re all coparenting. They are incredible mothers.”

The California native, who was dubbed “Hot Felon” in 2014 after his mugshot went viral, finalized his divorce from Melissa, 40, in June 2018. The former couple agreed to share joint legal custody in court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

That same month, Green, 29, announced the birth of her and Jeremy’s son. “We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” the Topshop heiress captioned the infant’s Instagram debut. “Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

The Made in Chelsea alum hinted at an upcoming engagement to Us in October 2018, but split rumors circulated within the year. Jeremy shut down May 2019 speculation, writing via Instagram that he and Green were still “very much in love.”

A source exclusively told Us in August 2019 that Jayden’s parents had split “about two months” prior. “[They] are off and on but still speaking,” the insider explained at the time.

While coparenting his kids, Jeremy is dealing with virtual learning “like the rest of the [parents in] the United States,” he told Extra on Tuesday. “I am not smarter than a fourth-grader.”

The Trigger star went on to say that he would “definitely consider” competing on The Bachelor. “If you guys want to reach out, I would love to have a sit-down,” he told the outlet.

Green has seemingly moved on with Manuele Thiella. The England native has been spotted kissing the yacht broker, 34, on her father Sir Philip Green‘s yacht this summer.