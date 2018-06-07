Jeremy Meeks is legally single. The felon-turned-model finalized his divorce from estranged wife Melissa Meeks days after welcoming a baby with his girlfriend, Chloe Green, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the divorce became official on Wednesday, June 6. The former couple agreed to share joint legal custody of their 8-year-old son, Jeremy Jr. Melissa, 37, will have primary physical custody, while Jeremy, 34, will have “an approximately 30 percent timeshare.”

In addition, Jeremy must pay Melissa $1,000 per month in child support retroactive to November 1, 2017. He also owes $12,000 in fees to Melissa’s attorney, Lisa Bloom. Both parties waived spousal support.

The news comes just a few hours after Green, 27, announced on Instagram that she gave birth to her first child and Jeremy’s second, a baby boy named Jayden, on May 29. “Mommy and Baby both doing well,” she captioned a sweet Instagram photo of herself holding hands with the newborn. “We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

Jeremy (whose handsome mugshot went viral in 2014) and the Topshop heiress were first spotted together on vacation in Turkey in July 2017. He was still married to Melissa at the time. She filed for divorce that October.

A source told Us exclusively in November, “Chloe and Jeremy are very much in love and she thinks they will get engaged at some point.”

Us broke the news of Chloe’s pregnancy in March.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!