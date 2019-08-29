



Completely unbothered. Jeremy Meeks revealed he is still dating Chloe Green after she was pictured kissing another man.

“I’m feeling nothing, man,” Meeks, 35, told TMZ on Wednesday, August 28, when asked about his thoughts on his girlfriend’s recent romp on a yacht.

When the reporter questioned the status of the duo’s relationship, Meeks insisted that they are an item. “We’re still together,” he said.

Meeks’ statement came after the Topshop heiress, 28, was caught engaging in a PDA-heavy session with Monte Carlo polo captain Rommy Gianni on August 10. The pair were photographed aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean.

Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this month that the pair — who share 14-month-old son, Jayden Meeks-Green — had called it quits after two years of dating.

A source exclusively told Us on August 12 that Meeks and Green had “split about two months ago but are off and on still speaking.”

The source also noted that Meeks, who earned the nickname “hot felon” in 2014 after his mugshot went viral, was “surprised” to see Green getting hot and heavy with another man.

The model and Green, the daughter of billionaire businessman Philip Green, became an item in June 2017. At the time, he was still married to his now ex-wife, Melissa.

Their divorce was finalized in June 2018, and they have joint legal custody of their 10-year-old son, Jeremy Jr.

Rumors of their Meeks and Green’s split first surfaced when he linked arms with fellow model Andreea Sasu on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in May. Shortly after, he shared a pic with Green to Instagram, writing: “We are still very much in love lol.”

Meeks and Green welcomed their son, Jayden, in May 2018. “We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” she captioned an Instagram snap at the time that showed the newborn holding his parents’ hands. “Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well.”

