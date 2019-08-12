‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Split After 2 Years Together





On the rocks. Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green called it quits after two years together, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking,” the source explains, noting that the 28-year-old Topshop heiress is selling the pair’s London home.

News of the twosome’s breakup comes after the Daily Mail published photos of Green kissing a mystery man on a yacht in the Mediterranean on Saturday, August 10.

According to the source, Meeks, who rose to fame as the “Hot Felon” in 2014 after his mugshot went viral, was “surprised” by the photos.

The model, 35, wished his ex a good time on her Italian getaway on Friday, August 9, via Instagram.

“Have fun ❤️,” he commented on a snap of Meeks with model Joan Smalls and English TV personality Vas J Morgan.

Green and Meeks were first linked in June 2017 when he was still legally married to now ex-wife, Melissa. (The exes, who share two kids, finalized their divorce in 2018.)

After packing on the PDA during various vacations in the summer of 2017, Us broke the news that Green and Meeks were expecting their first child together. The Made in Chelsea alum gave birth to their son, Jayden, in May 2018.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” she wrote alongside photos of their son in June 2018. “Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

While Meeks teased engagement an upcoming engagement to Us in October 2018, the pair were plagued with split rumors less than a year later. Meeks shut down the split speculation in May 2019, writing that the pair were “still very much in love” via Instagram.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!