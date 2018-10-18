Will wedding bells soon be ringing? Jeremy Meeks revealed that he and Chloe Green might take the next step in their relationship very soon.

Us Weekly exclusively caught up with the model, 34, earlier this month. Meeks played coy when asked if a wedding to Green is coming, simply teasing, “maybe.”

The “Hot Felon” and the Top Shop heiress, 27, sparked engagement rumors in September after she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler. Meeks also paid a visit to celebrity jeweler Richie Rich before Green started sporting her new accessory. This came 10 months after a source told Us that the couple “are very much in love” and Green “thinks they will get engaged at some point.”

Although Meeks didn’t confirm or deny the speculation to Us, he did gush over his 4-month-old son, Jayden, with the fashion designer. “He’s amazing,” the proud dad raved, noting that he sees more of Green’s personality in the baby.

Meeks and Green first sparked romance rumors in June 2017 after they were spotted packing on the PDA on a yacht in Turkey. He was still married to ex-wife Melissa Meeks at the time, but he filed for legal separation one month later and submitted divorce papers that October. The exes, who share 9-year-old son Jeremy Jr., finalized their divorce in June of this year and have joint legal custody, with Melissa securing primary physical custody.

Us exclusively revealed in March that Green and Jeremy were expecting their first child together, news that she confirmed two months alter after Jayden’s birth.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

