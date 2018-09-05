Did ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Buy Chloe Green an Engagement Ring?

From prison to the altar? Jeremy Meeks may have an engagement ring for his girlfriend, Chloe Green.

Celebrity jeweler Richie Rich shared a photo with the felon-turned-model, 34, on Instagram on Wednesday, September 5, alongside the cryptic caption, “@jmeeksofficial enjoy your New ice.” A day earlier, the Topshop heiress, 27, showed off a sparkler with an emerald cut on her boyfriend’s Instagram Story during a romantic date night.

@jmeeksofficial enjoy your New ice 🙌🏻🙏🏼….. A post shared by Richie Rich (@richierichny) on Sep 5, 2018 at 11:40am PDT

Meeks and Green were first spotted together aboard a yacht during a vacation in Turkey in June 2017. He was still married to his now-ex-wife, Melissa Meeks, at the time. He filed for legal separation from Melissa, 38, the following month before submitting divorce papers that October. The former couple finalized their divorce in June. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, they agreed to share joint legal custody of their 9-year-old son, Jeremy Jr., with Melissa having primary physical custody.

Us broke the news in March that Green was pregnant with her first child and her beau’s second. They welcomed a son named Jayden on May 29. “Mommy and Baby both doing well,” she announced in an Instagram post at the time. “We kindly ask to respect our privacy Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

The fashion designer has been anticipating a proposal from Jeremy for nearly a year. A source told Us exclusively in November 2017 that the pair “are very much in love, and she thinks they will get engaged at some point.”

