Things are getting serious between Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that wedding bells may be in the Topshop heiress’ future.

“Chloe and Jeremy are very much in love and she thinks they will get engaged at some point,” a source told Us. “Chloe will not have a kid with Jeremy until they are married.”

As previously reported, Meeks filed from divorce from his estranged wife Melissa on October 5 when he was photographed on vacation in St. Barts with Green.

The felon-turned-model shares biological son Jeremy Jr. and two step-kids with Melissa.

The source adds Green’s family has “never seen her this happy” and explained the pair have “a very good relationship and speak constantly.”

The former Made In Chelsea star was first seen with the fashion model in Turkey in June, while Meeks’ wife claimed they were still in a couple. The pair has since enjoyed a PDA-filled trip to Barbados, a date night in West Hollywood and attended the Princess Grace Awards with Green’s mom last month.

During an outing to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Beverly Hills in July, a photographer asked the couple, “You guys so much in love?” and Meeks replied, “Yes, we are.”

A source previously told Us that Meeks and Green are “taking it slow, but they had instant chemistry.”

