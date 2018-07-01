Melissa Meeks, ex-wife of “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks, threw an epic divorce party in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 30, and talked to Us Weekly about their split and his new baby with girlfriend Chloe Green.

“I’m celebrating a new chapter in my life right now,” Melissa told Us at the bash at Crazy Horse 3 in Sin City.

She partied with galpals at the gentleman’s club underneath a banner that read “Free at Last” and celebrated with a cake in the shape of handcuffs that was inscribed with the words “Ex Con 2 Ex Wife.”

Their divorce was finalized in early June with the former couple agreeing to share joint legal custody of their 8-year-old son, Jeremy Jr., according to court documents obtained by Us.

Melissa, 37, will have primary physical custody, while the aspiring model, 34, who rose to notoriety after his prison mugshot went viral in 2014, will have “an approximately 30 percent timeshare.”

“Me and his father are on good terms now and we’ll be co-parenting for the best for my son and that’s what’s important,” she told Us on Saturday.

As Us previously reported, Melissa and Jeremy were married for eight years before he filed for divorce in October 2017, three months after Melissa was blindsided by photos of her husband kissing Topshop heiress Green in Turkey.

Green and Jeremy welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Jayden Meeks-Green on May 29.

Asked on Saturday about her feelings over her ex-husband’s new arrival, Melissa told Us, “Congratulations to him on that. That’s all I can say.”

The social media personality is focused on moving on and is writing a book about her experiences. “I’m just starting a new chapter in my life and I’m looking forward to whatever the future holds for me,” she told Us. “I’m all about positivity. I’m all about supporting females and women. I’m just really excited for what the future may hold.”

With reporting by Erica Grimaldo

