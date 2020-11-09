Looking back. Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale began coparenting their daughter, Lily, when they split in 2003 — and the actor is reflecting on the tough experience.

“Going through that experience of a relationship breaking down and having a young child, and then because of my daughter and her mom living in another country, having to make a life in a new place whilst going through that whole experience, which is difficult enough,” the Good Omens star, 51, said of the breakup on the “Changes With Annie Macmanus” podcast on Monday, November 9.

The Masters of Sex alum explained that he was living in England while the now-21-year-old was with her mom in the United States, explaining, “I had no work visa to stay in America, so every time I left, I had to go back to Britain. I never knew if I would be allowed to come back in again. So I ended up having to get work in Britain because I wasn’t really getting any work in America. It really made me question certain things about myself.”

The former couple welcomed Lily in 1999, four years ahead of their split. The actress, 47, Entertainment Tonight told in 2016 that they have “a really similar sense of humor.” Beckinsale explained, “I do find that humor can save an awful lot of things and help a lot of things.”

Sheen welcomed his second child with girlfriend Anna Lundberg in September 2019, tweeting, “Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals. On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It’s been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself.”

The Emmy nominee announced that he had baby No. 2 on the way two months prior. “Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own,” Sheen tweeted in July 2019. “Just to be clear we’re having a baby! #nottheantichrist.”