



Oh, baby! Michael Sheen revealed that his girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, is pregnant with the couple’s first child together.

“Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own,” the actor, 50, tweeted on Wednesday, July 17. “(Just to be clear – we’re having a baby!) #nottheantichrist.”

News broke that the Good Omens star is dating the Swedish actress, 25, on Tuesday, July 16.

Lundberg grew up in Helsingborg, Sweden, and studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, the Guildford School of Acting in England and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She joined the NY Academy Company after her graduation.

Months prior to his relationship with the 25-year-old, Sheen was linked to former Masters of Sex costar Aisling Bea. He also dated comedian Sarah Silverman from 2014 to 2018.

Lundberg’s baby-to-be will be the Masters of Sex alum’s second child. He welcomed a daughter, Lily Mo, with his then-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale in 1999.

The former pair recreated Lily’s birth in a hilarious May 2016 photo, posted alongside a throwback pic. “Always a baby to me,” the Serendipity star, 45, captioned the Instagram upload. Beckinsale stared into the camera with her daughter sleeping on her chest, while the actor smiled beside them.

Lily’s parents celebrated her exciting college acceptance that same year with a sweet social media post. “The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears ,drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved,” the actress, 45, captioned side-by-side photos of her and Lily being held by Sheen. “@lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you. Fly fly fly.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!