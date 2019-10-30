A Disney day for their daughter! Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen celebrated Briar’s 5th birthday at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday, October 29.

“This is 5,” the actress, 38, captioned an Instagram upload featuring her little one walking ahead of her in a pink sweater, a blue skirt and matching Mickey Mouse ears with her name on the back. “Happy Birthday to my entire universe.”

Briar spent some time at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section of the theme park with her dad, also 38. Christensen, who famously starred in the franchise as Anakin Skywalker, helped his daughter build a custom lightsaber in Savi’s Workshop to celebrate her big day.

He and his Jumper costar welcomed their daughter in 2014, and her name is a nod to their mutual love of Disney. “There’s a Disney reference there I suppose,” the actor admitted in August 2015. “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.”

In September 2018, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that he and the Hart of Dixie alum had called it quits. “She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” the insider revealed at the time. “They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done.”

Since then, the Los Angeles native has been careful about who she dates, looking out for one red flag in particular. “I was talking to this guy a few months back [and] anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her,” she told Nick Viall in a July episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “It was a [bad sign] because anyone that you’re going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid.”

The O.C. alum added, “I always put it out there. She’s my world and I talk about her all the time. How f–ked up would it be if I hid that? … If you’re going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid.”

Following the podcast, Bilson and the former Bachelor, 39, sparked dating rumors. “I don’t want to talk about it,” she told Us exclusively in September when asked to confirm or deny the romance. “That’s private. We’ll keep that private, for now.”