A concert with their cutie! Exes Joe Gatto and Bessy Gatto reunited for a fun night with their 6-year-old daughter, Milana.

“My baby’s first real concert, and I cried like a baby watching her face light up with excitement,” Bessy, 39, captioned a Tuesday, February 15, Instagram slideshow. “Her claps and screams made my heart so happy. Such an amazing night that she gave us, and we gave her.”

Bessy, who announced her split from the Impractical Jokers alum, 45, last month, went on to write, “Sometimes we just have to remember that as adults we can be too involved with our own problems, and we forget that these little people look up to us to show them the way. For anyone who asks why, this is why. We happily and willingly coparent for them. For their happiness and because we are their parents. Forever.”

Joe also posted Instagram photos from their “amazing night,” gushing, “Thanks to the Imagine Dragons for giving our daughter her first concert experience. She was absolutely over the moon. As were her mom and dad to be there to see her jump and sing along like the little super fan she is. Unfortunately, there was no DRUM SOLOOOOO!!!!”

The estranged couple are also the parents of son Remington, 4. When they called it quits in January, the duo expressed their desire to cordially coparent.

“Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to coparenting together,” they wrote in a statement at the time. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course, we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

The split news came at the same time as the former Tenderloins member walking away from his truTV show with James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” the New York native wrote. “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids. Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life.”

