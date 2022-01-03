Joe Gatto’s gang! The Impractical Jokers alum welcomed two children with wife Bessy Gatto ahead of their December 2021 split.

The former couple tied the knot in September 2013. Their daughter, Milana, arrived four years later, followed by their son, Remington, A.K.A. “Remo,” in 2017.

The New York native announced his breakup in an Instagram post while also resigning from his truTV show with James “Murr” Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian “Q” Quinn after 10 years.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away,” the former Tenderloins member captioned his social media upload. “Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids. Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

In a post of her own, Bessy wrote that her and Joe were calling it quits “out of love and respect.”

She wrote, “Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to coparenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

As for Joe’s former coworkers, they told their Instagram followers about their plans for a “new chapter” without their fellow comedian.

“After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” Murray, Vulcano and Quinn wrote in a social media statement. “While we were saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going sand keep working with the members of our team that we consider family.”

