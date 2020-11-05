A Day In The Life Of Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds

Since being diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis or AS, an autoimmune disease that affects the spine, Dan Reynolds has had to ensure that his days are carefully planned out1.

The Imagine Dragons frontman, 33, tries to stay as active as possible. When he is not working on music in the studio, his go-to activities include jogging, yoga as well as eating healthy.

One of Reynolds’ favorite pastimes is spending time with his four children: Arrow, 8, twins Gia and Coco, 3, and Valentine, 12 months, whom he shares with his wife of nine years, Aja Volkman.

