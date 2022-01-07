Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto and Bessy Gatto: The Way They Were

Joe Gatto shocked his Impractical Jokers‘ viewers when he announced that he was departing the comedy series amid his split from wife Bessy Gatto.

Longtime fans of the truTV hit series got to see the couple make several appearances on Impractical Jokers since its debut in 2011. Joe, who formed the Tenderloins comedy troupe alongside James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, also used social media to highlight his relationship with Bessy.

Three years after Bessy relocated from California to New York to live with Joe, the duo tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed their daughter, Milana Francis, in 2015 and their son, Remington James, in 2017.

In November 2019, the comedian gushed about his family in a loving tribute inspired by the holiday season.

“On a day that’s always been about family in my life, I am thankful. These 3 humans make me the happiest guy in the world. From the quirky daughter to snuggly son to the most loving and lovable partner in the universe,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I hope all of you out there enjoy your day with your family. And if it’s not a happy situation for you this year I hope you stay strong and get through this one and start your journey to a better one next year.”

Weeks before Joe and Bessy announced their decision to go their separate ways, the Misery Index alum shared his appreciation for his wife’s love of animals.

“This is what rescue looks like at the Gatto house. Each day all the seniors get some serious quality time with the Momma of the pack,” he captioned a photo of Bessy surrounded by their pets via Instagram in December 2021. “Such a big, beautiful heart on this wife of mine.”

Later that month, Joe confirmed that his breakup led to him dropping out of Impractical Jokers ahead of season 10.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

In the statement, Joe reflected on his bond with his friends and costars, adding, “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

Joe concluded his note by thanking his supporters as he prepares to work through “the challenges I am facing,” writing, “They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.”

