After announcing her split from Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto used self-deprecating humor to address the changes going on in her life.

Bessy, 39, took to TikTok on Sunday, January 2, to share a stitch clip of her responding to the question, “What’s that broken thing in your house that everyone just accepts and lives with?” In the video, Bessy was cuddling with her dog as she raised her hand in response.

The social media post comes shortly after Bessy addressed her decision to part ways from Joe, 45, following eight years of marriage.

“With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together,” she shared via Instagram on Friday, December 31. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about! ❤️”

That same day, the comedian confirmed the breakup and revealed that he wouldn’t be returning for season 10 of Impractical Jokers.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

The New York native, who shares daughter Milana, 6, and son Remo, 4, with his estranged wife, highlighted his bond with friends James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano over the years.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life,” he continued, referring to the Tenderloins comedy troupe that was created in 1998. “I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

Joe ended his lengthy statement by thanking his fans for their support as he works through “the challenges I am facing,” writing, “They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.”

Following a season 10 renewal of Impractical Jokers by TruTV, the rest of the group offered their support to Joe amid his departure.

“After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” the trio wrote in an Instagram statement on Friday. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”