Some good things come to an end. Joe Gatto and his estranged wife, Bessy Gatto, made headlines on New Year’s Eve when they announced their separation after more than a decade together.

The Impractical Jokers star, 45, shocked fans on December 31, 2021, when he revealed via Instagram that he would “no longer be involved” in the TruTV prank show. Joe cocreated the series in 2011 alongside longtime friends Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano.

Joe explained that his decision to walk away after nine seasons was in part due to “some issues in my personal life.” He later explained that he and Bessy, 39, “decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

The former Tenderloins comedy troupe member and Bessy’s love story began more than 10 years prior when the California native moved to the east coast to be with Joe in 2010. The duo wed three years later, welcoming their first child, daughter Milana, in 2015.

The pair, who are both passionate about dog rescue, later welcomed son Remington in 2017. Together, the estranged couple have taken care of more than 10 dogs at any one time from their home in New York.

Just weeks before announcing their separation, Joe praised Bessy for her work with their family’s animals and their efforts to get others to adopt.

“This is what rescue looks like at the Gatto house. Each day all the seniors get some serious quality time with the Momma of the pack,” the comedian wrote via Instagram on December 19, 2021. “Such a big, beautiful heart on this wife of mine. #adoptdontshop🐾 #seniordogsrule.”

Before ringing in 2022, however, Bessy also released a statement about their split.

“With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to coparenting together,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together.”

She noted that the duo will “of course” continue to help animals and rescue dogs find homes as it is “something we are both passionate about!” Days later, Bessy used self-deprecating humor to share how she was feeling post-split.

The New York resident posted a TikTok video on January 2 with her response to the question, “What’s that broken thing in your house that everyone just accepts and lives with?” Bessy raised her hand, pointing to herself as the “broken” part of her home.

Scroll down to learn more about Joe’s estranged wife, Bessy, amid their divorce: