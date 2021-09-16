Singing his praises! Irina Shayk only had positive things to say while talking coparenting daughter Lea de Seine with Bradley Cooper.

“He’s a full-on, hands-on dad,” the model, 35, told Highsnobiety on Thursday, September 16. “No nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once.”

The Russia native went on to describe her and the 46-year-old actor’s “strict” parenting style, saying, “When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says, ‘Thank you.’ Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you,’ she’s not getting anything. It’s hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain, ‘Look, this is my doll. I had only one.’ Or sometimes, ‘You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.'”

Shayk and the Grammy winner welcomed their daughter in 2017, four years ahead of their split.

The former couple have maintained a “healthy dynamic” since breaking up, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February, adding, “They share a balanced schedule with their daughter, which also varies based on their work obligations. There have been no arguments about Lea’s schedule. Bradley usually is busier and has back-to-back films lined up, but he makes sure he spends a lot of time with Lea.”

The insider said that the transition was “going well” since the exes’ “primary focus” is their toddler. “They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth,” the source said at the time. “At this point in time, they are better off as friends.”

The following month, Shayk gave an update on their dynamic in an Elle interview. “I never understood the term coparenting,” she said in March. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”

Shayk was tight-lipped about her romance with Cooper at the time, explaining to the outlet: “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model moved on with Kanye West in June, but they split two months later. “Kanye and Irina are still friends,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They will always be friends and support each other’s work.”