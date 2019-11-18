Nobody’s perfect! Kate Hudson shared the highs and lows of raising three children, admitting that she “makes mistakes all the time.”

“I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” the Fabletics creator, 40, revealed in her upcoming December Women’s Health cover story. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f–king supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out. What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can.”

The actress became a mom in 2004 at 24 when she welcomed her now-15-year-old son, Ryder, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. She gave birth to Bingham, now 8, in 2011 with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy. Her and Danny Fujikawa’s 13-month-old daughter, Rani, joined the family in October 2018.

“She’s here,” Hudson wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

When it comes to coparenting Ryder and Bingham with the Black Crowes singer, 52, and the Muse frontman, 41, respectively, the Pretty Fun author told the outlet that the key is to “drop the ego.” She explained, “Some people meet, have kids and end up not being able to figure it out.”

That being said, the Los Angeles native nudged her eldest, who was sitting beside her during this point in the interview, and told him, “But I love your dad.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in April that the Almost Famous star “sees Matt a lot with Bing, who also has separate time with his dad.” The insider added, “Chris lives in northern California but comes down to visit because Kate supports Ryder having a positive relationship with his dad.”

Keep scrolling for more information on Hudson’s family life.