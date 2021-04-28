Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are maintaining an amicable coparenting relationship nearly three years after their split.

“It is stable,” the actress, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Evereden’s Kids Skincare Line. “We are [in a better place]. Time heals all.”

The exes, who share son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah, 6, called it quits in 2018 after nine years of marriage. While raising their little ones amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wilkinson has been doing “OK.”

The California native, who attended the Evereden launch party with her children in Culver City, California, on Saturday, April 24, explained to Us, “My kids are at that age where we can do things they come up with. It works. Hank Jr. is 11 and a good kid, he teaches me a lot about whatever he is into, and we have a very good relationship. My daughter is tough, but she is exactly like me. I feel like the quarantine was an extended version of mom and kid time. It was good for all of us.”

The model feels like “a stronger person” since quarantining with her kids. “It is just me,” Wilkinson said. “I do not have extended care. Not even a housekeeper. I like that it is all me. Do not get me wrong, that way is easier getting nannies, housekeepers and even cleaning services. But I am not lying when it is all me. I am doing it all. I think it shows them that their mom is strong and can do it all. I also think it’s a great way to have them pitch in and help.”

In May 2020, a source exclusively told Us that the Kendra alum was “staying busy and positive” while hanging at home. “Her and Hank have been coparenting really well together throughout [the health crisis] and have been for a while now,” the insider added at the time. “She has her weeks on and off with the kids and she’s just happy her kids are healthy and in a great place.”

Being a good mom to Hank and Alijah is “a full-time job,” the former reality star told Us on Tuesday. “I think improving kids’ hygiene at this age is hard. They don’t want to do it. It is nice to see a brand like Evereden make a skin care line for kids, not babies. Kids. … Hank needs all the help he can with hair.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper