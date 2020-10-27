Crushing coparenting! Iggy Azalea made it clear that she and her ex Playboi Carti are raising their son, Onyx, together.

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life, but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” the “Fancy” rapper, 30, wrote on her Monday, October 26, Instagram Story. “Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one.”

The Aussie’s clarification referred to a cryptic message she posted on her Friday, October 23, Instagram Story, hinting that she and the “Woke Up Like This” rapper, 24, had called it quits.

“You lost a real 1,” the Grammy nominee wrote at the time. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Azalea later added, “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone and I’m not in a relationship.”

On Saturday, October 24, the American Music Award winner shared the first photos of her son on social media. The new mom captioned her Instagram slideshow with an angel emoji.

The songwriter announced in June that she had secretly welcomed a baby boy. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” Azalea explained on her Instagram Story. “I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

The news came after she previously denied pregnancy rumors on multiple occasions. “It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages,” she tweeted in April 2019 following speculation.

When an Instagram user commented on her weight the following month, she clapped back, “Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies. The obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy. I posted a picture of my body just last week I HAVE A F–KING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body.”

Prior to her relationship with Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, Azalea was engaged to NBA player Nick Young. After their 2016 split, she was linked to French Montana and Odell Beckham Jr.