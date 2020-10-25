Grand debut! Iggy Azalea gave fans their first look at her baby boy, Onyx, after revealing that she and her boyfriend, Playboi Carti, have called it quits.

The “Fancy” rapper, 30, shared two photos of herself and her son via Instagram on Saturday, October 24. In one photo, Azalea held Onyx, who wore blue shorts, a white T-shirt and a bib with bumblebees. The second photo showed a closer look at the Australia native and her son. Azalea simply captioned the post with an angel emoji.

One day earlier, Azalea sparked speculation that she had split from Carti, 24, after she shared cryptic messages on her Instagram Story.

“You lost a real 1,” she wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Azalea later confirmed the rumors via her Instagram Story. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she explained.

Fans also suspected Azalea was pregnant earlier this year, but the “Pretty Girls” rapper shut down the speculation. However, she announced the birth of her and Carti’s first child in June.

“I have a son,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

One month later, the musician, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, unveiled her little one’s name. Azalea shared an audio recording of herself talking to her son and captioned it, “Baby boyyyyyyy.” The post had the watermark, “Amethyst & Onyx” over the clip.

Azalea and Carti reportedly began dating in 2018. In July 2019, Azalea appeared on The X Change Rate wearing a diamond ring but denied that the “Woke Up Like This” rapper had proposed.

The model later praised her relationship with Carti saying that she valued his honesty. “The nicest thing that my guy does for me is he tells me when my wig lace is showing,” she said. “He’s always like, ‘Babe, I know it can look better. It doesn’t look like it’s growing out of your head.’ It’s usually when I put it on [myself]. He’ll come out and be like, ‘I think you should wear a hat.’”

Azalea was previously engaged to NBA player Nick Young before their 2016 split, then was linked to French Montana and Odell Beckham Jr.