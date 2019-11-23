



Iggy Azalea and her fiancé,, had more than $366,000 worth of jewelry stolen from their Atlanta, Georgia mansion — including her $35,000 diamond ring.

Celebrity Real Estate

According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, November 22, other items taken from the home included a $57,000 Audemars Piguet watch and a $39,000 Cuban link chain. Azalea, 29, told the Atlanta Police Department on November 17 that she believed the burglar entered the house through a door she left unlocked for Carti, 23. A suspect was seen outside of the house on video surveillance footage.

Azalea denied rumors she and Carti are engaged amid reports that the stolen diamond ring is her engagement ring.

“Never said anything about an engagement ring etc,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 23. “Please stop involving me in this story circulating in the media today.”

The “Fancy” rapper hinted that her boyfriend popped the question when she flaunted a diamond ring on The X Change Rate in July. Host Monét X Change asked Azalea if she was single to which she replied, “No, I’m not. I’m not, while showing off her ring.

She later shared that she loves how the “Magnolia” rapper pays attention to the little details. “The nicest thing that my guy does for me is he tells me when my wig lace is showing. He’s always like, ‘Babe, I know it can look better. It doesn’t look like it’s growing out of your head,’” Azalea told Change, 29. “It’s usually when I put it on [myself]. He’ll come out and be like, ‘I think you should wear a hat.’”

Azalea added, “That’s real love. If you can walk around with your wig off, looking a hot mess in the house.”

The couple have been dating since September 2018. Prior to her relationship with Carti, Azalea was engaged to Nick Young. She and the Golden State Warriors shooting guard broke up after the “Pretty Girls” rapper accused him of cheating.

“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” she claimed on Twitter in June 2016. Young responded to the allegations tweeting, “ppl f–k up learn from it and move on.”

After her breakup with Young, Azalea briefly dated French Montana in 2016 and was linked to Odell Beckham Jr. in 2017.