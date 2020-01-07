No bridges burned. Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about maintaining a friendship with ex-fiancé Brad Pitt and her other past loves in a candid new interview.

“One of them is still one of my best friends — one from high school, Tony Woods,” the Goop Lab host, 47, revealed in her Harper’s Bazaar February 2020 cover story. “And I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”

Paltrow is still close with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, too. The former couple split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage and finalized their divorce two years later. They coparent daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13.

“It’s not like there’s a finish line: ‘Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done.’ It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together,” the Politician star explained to the magazine. “I don’t see a reason to do it if you don’t have children together. Some people do. But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We’ve learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose.”

Paltrow raved that she “loves” Johnson, 30, whom Martin, 42, has been dating on and off since late 2017.

“I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her,” she continued. “I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

The actress started seeing Pitt, now 56, in 1994 and they later got engaged. They broke up in 1997, and she quickly moved on with Ben Affleck, whom she dated until 2000. Paltrow then wed Martin in 2003, and she is now married to Brad Falchuk.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, meanwhile, went on to tie the knot with Jennifer Aniston in 2000, but they separated in 2005. He then married Angelina Jolie in 2014. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars — who share Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 — split in 2016.