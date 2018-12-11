Thomas Ravenel’s former nanny has filed a lawsuit against the Southern Charm alum after accusing him of sexual assault, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents filed in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, December 7, and obtained by Us, Dawn Ledwell is suing Ravenel, Bravo, NBCUniversal, production company Haymaker Content and Comcast for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, defamation and negligence.

Ledwell states in the suit that she was hired as a nanny for the 56-year-old’s two children with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis: daughter Kensington, 4, and son Saint, 3. Ledwell claims in the documents that she “was the victim of a violent and unexpected sexual assault at the hands of an intoxicated” Ravenel at his home in January 2015. Ledwell alleges that Ravenel ripped off her clothing and inserted his hands between her legs, “causing severe and significant injuries.” She notes that she “was able to escape and break free.”

The nanny claims she informed an employee from Bravo, NBCUniversal and the other “corporate defendants” named in the suit about the alleged assault, but they “failed to investigate and/or report” it. She alleges that the former Bravo personality threatened to “destroy the livelihoods of anyone that helps” her.

Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree in September, stemming from the alleged 2015 incident. He was previously accused of sexually assaulting a woman named Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting on the dating app Tinder. He has denied Perkins’ allegations, but has not addressed Ledwell’s claims.

Bravo confirmed to Us in late September that the politician will not return to Southern Charm for the show’s upcoming sixth season. He has been ordered to stand trial in his case with Ledwell.

Us Weekly has reached out to Ravenel, Bravo and Haymaker Content for comment.

