Landon Clements has a hard time believing her former Southern Charm costar Thomas Ravenel, who was arrested for assault and battery in September, could ever hurt anyone.

“I know in my heart that Thomas is a good person and whatever happened, happened. I wasn’t there that night,” Clements recently told Us Weekly exclusively at the Sixth Annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball in downtown Los Angeles. “But I can’t imagine that he would ever hurt anyone.”

The 36-year-old added that she “because it is an ongoing court procedure, I can’t really comment and I don’t want to comment … I will let the courts take care of it, I suppose.”

Ravenel, 56, was accused of sexual assault by two different women in May. On September 25, he was arrested in Charleston for assault and battery in the second degree based off of a warrant from January 2015.

According to the affidavit obtained by Us at the time, Ravenel’s former nanny accused him of sexual assault.

“While inside the location, the defendant undressed and made sexual advances on the victim,” according to the court documents. “The defendant grabbed the victim’s hand and placed it on his penis before attempting to removed the victim’s clothing. While attempting to remove the victim’s clothing, the victim’s underwire bra cut into her skin and her shirt wrapped around her neck, which caused the victim to struggle to breathe.’”

The reality TV personality then allegedly “pulled down the victim’s pants and said, ‘Show me your p—y,’ and began grabbing the victim’s vagina,” per the affidavit. “The victim [then] crouched down to the ground to try and prevent further assault, the defendant then put his penis in her face and asked, ‘Do you like big dicks?’”

Us Weekly reached out to Ravenel’s lawyers for a comment at the time. He previously denied allegations made against him in May.

While Clements defended Ravenel, the former bravo star said she doesn’t keep in touch with him, though she is in contact with the cast.

“Mostly Shep [Rose],” she told Us on Thursday of Southern Charm costars she still communicates with. “I mean we’ve been friends for so long, he’s like a brother, it’s like a love-hate relationship always, but you know I still talk to him. He was just in England with a bunch of our friends this summer.”

“Whitney [Sudler-Smith] and I are still super close,” she continued. “You know I knew Whitney actually from my ex-husband because one of my ex-husband’s best friends went to boarding school with him. So it’s all a very tangled web. Even if I don’t talk to them on a regular basis, I doesn’t mean that I don’t love them. They have a big place in my heart always.”

Southern Charm season 6 is expected to debut in 2019. Bravo previously confirmed Ravenel will no longer be featured on the series.

