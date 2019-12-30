



The return of Thomas Ravenel? Not so fast. The politician, 57, claimed in a new Instagram post that he was asked to return to Southern Charm, but turned down the offer.

“Was asked again yesterday and responded with a resounding no!” he responded to a fan comment on Sunday, December 29, also denying that he was fired from the show. When the fan responded, “Maybe you can name your price” and added, “the show is nothing without you,” he revealed that his family would not be happy if he ever chose to go back to the Bravo reality series.

“My family did an intervention (I’m the youngest of 6 children) and said that they’d disown me if I ever did another episode,” the former real estate agent wrote.

Ravenel appeared on Southern Charm for the first five seasons of the show. In May 2018, he was accused of sexual misconduct and in September 2018, he was arrested for assault and battery, stemming from allegations from January 2015; he denied the claims. Bravo confirmed he would not appear on season 6 following his arrest.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the network has not reached out to him to return to the reality show.

“I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me,” he tweeted in August in a now-deleted message. “I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Meanwhile, Ravenel’s ex Kathryn Dennis, with whom he shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, is ready for a whole new start in season 7. “Season 7, I’m looking forward to showing a new side to me, showing my boss babe vibes with Kensie + Saint Furniture,” she told Us exclusively in November. “It’ll be good. It’ll be fresh!”

The South Carolina native, 28, also shared that she and Ravenel have a “great coparenting relationship,” which was documented via Instagram Stories over the holidays as they all spent Christmas morning together.

“We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good,” she shared with Us.

Southern Charm returns to Bravo in 2020.