Officially official! Jennifer Lopez showed off her new bling after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

The 52-year-old musician was fresh-faced and all smiles in bed on Sunday, July 17, with her silver wedding band on display on her finger. She captioned the Instagram snap “Sadie,” seemingly referencing Funny Girl’s “Sadie, Sadie.”

“I’m Sadie, Sadie, married lady,” the lyrics read.

Lopez also directed her fans to her newsletter for more information, revealing that she and Affleck, 49, had exchanged vows over the weekend.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The couple were joined by her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continued. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Lopez and Affleck were first engaged from 2002 to 2004. Nearly two decades after calling off their wedding (and engagement), they reconnected in spring 2021. The actor proposed for the second time earlier this year.

“They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they don’t want to wait any longer,” a source told Us Weekly of their Vegas nuptials. “They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot.”

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018. They share three kids: Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” Lopez concluded on Sunday. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. …Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

