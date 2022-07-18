Jennifer Affleck? J. Lo Hints at Changing Name After Marrying Ben in Vegas

A new husband and a new name. Jennifer Lopez hinted that she’ll legally become Jennifer Affleck after marrying Ben Affleck on Sunday, July 17.

When Lopez, 52, shared wedding photos in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday, she signed the email: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

It wasn’t just for the note to fans. The marriage license, obtained by Us, filed in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, lists both parties names and slots for new monikers. While the Boston native, 49, will remain Benjamin Geza Affleck, the “On the Floor” singer lists her new name as Jennifer Affleck. Some more legal paperwork will have to be done before her new last surname is official, including filing the marriage certificate and contacting the Social Security Administration.

The Wedding Planner star previously said she’d take on the Oscar winner’s name when they were first engaged nearly 20 years ago. During a July 2003 interview with Access Hollywood, host Pat O’Brien asked Lopez what her name would be the week after her weekend.

“What do you think my name will be? Am I going change it professionally you mean? No. I think I’m going stay with Jennifer Lopez,” she said. “But my name will be Jennifer Affleck obviously.”

She promised her offstage name would be Jennifer Affleck, including on her stationary. However, the two called off their September 2003 wedding days before it was set to happen in Santa Barbara, California, citing “excessive media attention.”

The Gigli stars split in early 2004, but they reunited in April 2021. They got engaged about a year later, waiting just three months to get hitched. Lopez pointed out in her newsletter, however, that while the engagement was quick, they’d waited a long time to get to the altar.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote.

The Shades of Blue actress added that the unconventional ceremony “was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Lopez previously changed her legal name during her marriage to Marc Anthony (who was born Marco Muniz). After they tied the knot in 2004, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress officially became Jennifer Muniz. Twins Emme and Max, now 14, also have the surname.

Though Anthony, now 53, and Lopez announced their split in 2012 and finalized their divorce in June 2014, the Grammy nominated artist didn’t switch back to her maiden name until December 2014.

Lopez was previously married to to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. Affleck, meanwhile, was married to Jennifer Garner from 2004 to 2014, and they share three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

