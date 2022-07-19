A new peek inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s big day. An employee at A Little White Chapel in Sin City is speaking out after watching the famous couple wed over the weekend.

“It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, ‘This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'” Kenosha Portis began on Good Morning America on Tuesday, July 19. “As they were reading each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they both were emotional. They cried to each other. Their kids were right there behind them.”

Us confirmed on Sunday, July 17, that Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas and wed on Saturday, July 16, nearly 20 years after they were initially set to marry.

“I started shaking a little bit, like, ‘This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'” A witness working at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas reveals new details on the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s surprise low-key wedding ceremony. https://t.co/6zEoHjXtDW pic.twitter.com/5geqm7LnUT — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2022

“Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning,” Portis continued. “She had a beautiful, white bouquet and he had a boutonniere that matched that, as well.”

GMA reported that the “emotional” and “affectionate” ceremony was 10 minutes.

The “On My Way” singer confirmed the nuptials via her newsletter on Sunday.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. … Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez wrote, sharing snaps that featured the newlyweds and her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck, for his part, is the father of daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” the Wedding Planner actress continued. “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

While an insider told Us Weekly that “Jen and Ben have talked about eloping for months now and it felt right for them,” noting that “the pageantry isn’t as important to them as it once was” since they’ve both walked down the aisle before, they do plan to keep the party going.

“There is still a plan of a celebration coming this year,” the source said. “They are both the happiest they’ve ever been. Friends and family are beyond thrilled for the couple.”

