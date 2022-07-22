The European tour continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted strolling through Paris on their honeymoon — and they couldn’t look more in love.

The JLo Beauty founder, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, stepped out in the city on Friday, July 22, after seemingly arriving one day prior. Affleck wore a blue button down and navy pants paired with white sneakers, while Lopez opted for a white floral dress. The Hustlers star wore dark sunglasses and accessorized with a red handbag. Her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, appeared to trail behind the couple on the sidewalk.

The couple were photographed in France on Thursday, July 21, less than one week after tying the knot in Las Vegas. Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome obtained a marriage license in Nevada on Saturday, July 16, and they exchanged vows at A Little White Chapel.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter after sealing the deal. “[The wedding was] exactly what we wanted. … One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The Grammy nominee and Affleck were previously engaged in the early aughts, but the duo called off their 2003 nuptials before breaking up in 2004. The Gigli costars got back together in the spring of 2021, and the Town actor proposed in April. Lopez and the filmmaker “talked about eloping for months” before marrying in Vegas, a source exclusively revealed.

“Jen and Ben have both already had big weddings beforehand, so the pageantry isn’t as important to them as it once was,” the insider told Us, adding that the newlyweds “want to celebrate their love with a bigger ceremony for friends and family.”

This is Lopez’s fourth marriage. She was previously wed to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and to Marc Anthony — with whom she shares her twins — from 2004 to 2014. Affleck, for his part, was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The exes share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Bennifer’s comeback has captivated fans — and it seems as though a Sin City ceremony was always in the back of Lopez’s mind. In a resurfaced clip from a 2002 TRL interview, the Second Act star hinted at planning a low-key wedding. “How are you guys gonna do, like, a wedding? How are you gonna try — is there a deserted enough island?” host Carson Daly asked at the time, to which the singer responded, “I don’t know. … Vegas!”

