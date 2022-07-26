Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their love abroad! The newlyweds jetted off to France for their honeymoon and have made the streets of Paris their own personal runway.

After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, the hitmaker, 53, and movie star, 49, were seen in the city of love on July 21. Since their arrival, the couple has debuted a number of breezy and timeless vacation looks.

On Saturday, July 23, the “Get Right” singer stepped out in Reformation’s floral-adorned Tagliatelle Linen Dress for a day on the water. The New York native paired the dainty frock with brown sandal heels and a coffee-colored top handle bag from Gucci. For his part, Affleck looked cool in a blue button up, easygoing pants and Golden Goose sneakers.

Later that evening, the couple, who traveled with some of their children — Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex Marc Anthony and Affleck is dad to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son Samuel, 10, with ex Jennifer Garner — got glammed up for a night out. For the occasion, the Hustlers lead looked whimsical in a pleated dress from Gucci. Affleck looked dapper in a gray suit.

On Sunday, July 24, Lopez leaned on Reformation — a brand favorited by Kendall Jenner, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and more — once again, this time rocking the label’s Stassie Dress in hot pink for a day of shopping in celebration of her birthday. The flowy number, which is currently available online and retails for $278, features a halter construction and a cutout at the bodice. The MTV Generation Award winner paired the look with a Valentino handbag and platform sandal heels. Affleck opted for an Oxford shirt and dark pants.

Just hours after saying “I do,” Lopez gushed about her and Affleck’s nuptials.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter hours after Us Weekly confirmed they had wed.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she recalled. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

The Marry Me star and the Argo director, who were previously engaged from 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May 2021 following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. They got engaged in April 2022.

Keep scrolling to get all the details on Lopez and Affleck’s honeymoon outfits: