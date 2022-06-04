It’s time to hand out the golden popcorn! Celebrities from both film and television will gather for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5.

Vanessa Hudgens will host the ceremony live from Los Angeles. “I’m back!” the Tick, Tick…BOOM! star, 33, said in a Twitter video announcing her MC gig in May. “Make sure you tune in live, Sunday, June 5 on MTV. Trust me: You don’t want to miss this.”

She and costar Andrew Garfield are up for the Best Musical Moment statue for their rendition of “Therapy” in the Netflix movie musical. Her leading man, 38, has plenty of nominations since his other hit film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is the most-nominated flick of the night.

He is up for Best Team alongside his fellow superheroes, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. The youngest Peter Parker actor, 26, and real-life girlfriend Zendaya are up for best kiss after their characters shared an emotional final kiss in the Marvel movie.

The actress played MJ in Spider-Man, and she portrays Rue in HBO’s Euphoria — which is up for the same statue. Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike‘s smooch from the second season is also up for the award. Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are both up for Best Performance in a Show, and Euphoria is nominated for Best Show against Inventing Anna, Loki, Ted Lasso, Squid Game and Yellowstone.

The ceremony also honor two celebs with special awards as well. Jack Black will accept the Comedic Genius award, which “honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large,” according to MTV.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez will take home the MTV Generation Award, which “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.” Past recipients include Sandra Bullock and Tom Cruise.

But MTV hasn’t forgotten about the music. DJ Snoopadelic will keep the crowd pumped up during the ceremony, and Diplo and Swae Lee will take the stage together for the debut live performance of “Tupelo Shuffle,” their song from Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis biopic.

Following the live MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcast from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5, the network will air the pre-taped Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED special at 11 p.m. ET. Tayshia Adams will host the ceremony, which honors reality TV and documentaries.

Scroll down for the full list of nominees, which will be updated with the winners throughout the night: