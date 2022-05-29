A euphoric love story! Dominic Fike opened up about dating his Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer for the first time — and made it very clear how he feels about her.

“In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time,” the “3 Nights” crooner, 26, told GQ in its June/July 2022 issue of how the twosome connected on the HBO set, per Page Six. “Some people fall in love, like, f—king months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

Fike — who plays Elliott on the HBO drama — gushed to the magazine that he is “very much in love” with Schafer, 23, and tries to visit her as often as he can while managing busy schedules.

The Florida native — who previously dated Diana Silvers — and Schafer first sparked dating speculation earlier this year after they posed together at the Euphoria season 2 premiere. Though the pair had yet to speak out about their real-life romance, they seemingly confirmed their relationship status with a sweet kissing snap via Instagram Story in February. “Happy birthday happy birthday,” Fike captioned his Story at the time, gushing over the actress.

The pair eventually made their red carpet debut one month later at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles but had yet to further address their relationship until Fike’s GQ profile made headlines.

“That’s the best part,” the “Kiss of Venus” performer gushed over seeing the photos of the model on billboards while shopping in New York City with the magazine’s profile writer.

While Fike joined Euphoria in season 2, Schafer has played Jules since its series premiere. Since Elliot’s onscreen arrival to Euphoria High, he sparked a connection with Jules though Schafer herself was wary about what that meant for the fan-favorite Rules (Rue and Jules) ship.

“I think I was in a similar boat to [Zendaya, who plays Rue] when I first heard about this Elliot boy,” Schafer told Variety in January. “But, you know, as we saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun.”

While Schafer and the Disney Channel alum, 25, were hesitant about Rules’ love triangle with the heavily tattooed Elliott, Fike was more than ready to get started.

“I can’t wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I’ll get on my Instagram… and going into hiding. I can’t wait,” he told Variety in January ahead of the season 2 premiere.

