Euphoria actor Dominic Fike is facing severe backlash after making a series of controversial statements about how he has “visions” in which “hot” Amber Heard is “beating” him up.

“Yo, so I’m just gonna come straight out and say it,” the musician, 26, said between songs while performing at Northwestern University on Saturday, May 21, via a TikTok video that resurfaced online on Thursday, May 26. “Actually, I think Amber Heard is hot, dude.”

The crowd initially laughed, but quickly began to boo.

“I know it’s not a popular opinion and it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her. Just beating me up,” he continued as the audience jeered louder. “I think it’s hot.”

Heard, 36, is in the of midst ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against her. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, is suing the Aquaman actress for defamation after she claimed she was a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Depp has testified in court that he never hit his Rum Diary costar — claiming, “Nothing of the kind ever happened” — while also alleging that Heard had been the one to strike him. For her part — though she did not mention him by name in the Washington Post piece — the Justice League actress took the stand and claimed that the actor had physically, sexually and verbally abused her.

In the wake of Fike’s commentary, fans have expressed their outrage and shock at the star’s words.

“Dominic fike doing absolutely nothing with all of that euphoria hype just to be on stage at college shows making jokes about a domestic violence case??” one person tweeted. “Victims lose their LIVES from this. This is not a joke! This is not something to fantasize about because you think someone is hot,” wrote another.

“I wasnt really looking forward to dominic fike anyhow but hearing him say ‘i think amber heard is hot, i want her to hit me’ turned me tf off,” shared a third Twitter user, adding, “That’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim.”

The trial’s closing arguments are being heard on Friday, May 27, after which the jury will deliberate.

Fike’s controversial remarks come on the heels of his rumored split from Euphoria costar Hunter Schaefer. Breakup rumors ran rampant earlier this week when the Magnum P.I. actor was photographed hanging out with other women and not Schaefer, 34, who previously confirmed their romance in February by sharing a photo via Instagram of her and Fike kissing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

