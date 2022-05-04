Taking the stand. Amber Heard spoke out for the first time on Wednesday, May 4, amid her ongoing defamation case involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress, 36, shared details about her marriage to Depp, 58 — which lasted from 2015 to 2017 — with the Virginia court on Wednesday, alleging that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had a history of violence during their relationship.

Heard claimed that the first time Depp hit her was while the duo were drinking near a “jar of cocaine” and the Texas native asked the Lone Ranger star what the tattoo on his arm said. The Magic Mike XXL actress recalled laughing when Depp responded, “Wino Forever,” which allegedly got a rise out of the actor.

“He slapped me across the face and I laughed,” Heard said during her testimony. “I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke because I didn’t know what was going on. I just stared at him thinking that he was going to start laughing too.”

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star, however, allegedly didn’t crack a smile, instead yelling at Heard, “You think it’s so funny? You think it’s funny, bitch? You think you’re a funny bitch?”

The Drive Angry actress, who met Depp while filming 2011’s The Rum Diary, recalled her ex-husband allegedly sobbing after he realized what he’d done and then apologizing over and over.

“As a woman, I had never been hit like that,” Heard told the jury on Wednesday, noting that the alleged incident is something she “will never forget.”

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post in which she detailed her alleged survival as an abused woman. While the Danish Girl star didn’t name Depp in the piece, his attorneys have argued that based on her prior allegations of abuse at the hands of the actor, it isn’t hard for people to associate him with the slanderous op-ed.

“I struggle to find the words on how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything here with people that I knew — some well, some not,” Heard said on Wednesday. “This is the most painful and difficult thing I’ve ever gone through for sure.”

The same day, the Justice League actress claimed that Depp’s alleged abusive actions didn’t stop after the tattoo incident. She recalled multiple occasions in which her ex-spouse allegedly harmed her, including a time in 2013 where Depp left a large bruise on her arm, which Heard showed to the court via a photo exhibit.

Heard recalled allegedly getting into a shouting match with Depp at the time he slapped her. She claimed to have thrown a vase at the Kentucky native in order to escape him, but Depp allegedly grabbed her by the arm, held her on the floor and screamed at her, which according to Heard left marks.

Depp, for his part, emphatically denied Heard’s allegations of abuse during his testimony last month.

“Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” the Edward Scissorhands actor said in his April 19 testimony. “It’s been six years of trying times. It’s pretty strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, then 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

