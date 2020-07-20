Getting even messier. On Monday, July 20, Amber Heard took the stand at Johnny Depp‘s libel case at the High Court in London and claimed that her ex-husband accused her of multiple affairs throughout their relationship.

“He accused me of having affairs with each of my costars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women costars like Kelli Garner,” the Aquaman actress, 34, said. She also claimed that Depp, 57, accused her of having an affair with Leonardo DiCaprio after she once auditioned with him.

“He would taunt me about it — especially when he was drunk or high — and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male costars he considered a sexual threat,” Heard continued. “Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head,’ Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess.’”

The Texas native previously submitted details of 14 instances in which she claims the Pirates of the Caribbean actor assaulted her. He has denied ever abusing her. In turn, he is suing a publication for calling him a “wife beater.” However, when she took the stand on Monday, she detailed his alleged violence and threats.

“He had a violent and dark way of speaking: the way he talked about our relationship being ‘dead or alive’ and telling me that death was the only way out of the relationship; the way he would describe what he wanted to do to me if I left him or hurt him — for example, carving my face up so no one else would want me,” she stated. “He demeaned me anytime I tried to wear anything that could be seen as sexy, calling me a ‘whore,’ ‘slut,’ ‘fame-hungry’ and ‘an attention whore,’ it got worse over time. He started saying things like, ‘Well, I’m going to have to watch you get raped’ and ‘I hope you get railed by a bunch of f–king fellas. ‘Sometimes he used racial epithets about the men I would be — or deserved to be — assaulted by.”

Despite the intense court hearings, the Justice League star is “trying not to let the legal drama and hate get to her,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s been surrounding herself with loved ones and close friends who she trusts and trying to do ‘normal’ activities like getting together for dinner safely.”

Additionally, Heard is focused on work and looking ahead. “She wants to get into hosting her own talk show in the future and is looking to set up meetings,” the insider noted.

The Rum Diaries costars married in February 2015 and split in May 2016. After she accused him of domestic violence, he denied the claims, in turn accusing her of hitting, punching and kicking him in 2019.

“The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard. The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr. Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him — his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse — are not fooling anyone,” Heard’s attorney, Eric George, said in a statement to Us at the time. “In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatize survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr. Depp’s baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories.”

Earlier this week, Depp’s former partners Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis defended their ex.

“I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts,” Paradis, 47, who shares children Lily-Rose, 21, John Christopher, 18, with the actor, said in a witness statement released on Thursday, July 16.

The Stranger Things star, 48, who was engaged to the Golden Globe winner for three years in the ’90s, was also shocked by the claims.

“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved,” she stated. “I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true.”