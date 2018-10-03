Johnny Depp spoke out about his high profile divorce from Amber Heard and addressed her allegations that he physically abused her.

“To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me,” Depp, 55, told GQ magazine for their November issue. “So initially, I just kept my mouth shut. I know it was going to stick on me and it would get weirder. Keep going, you know? Go nuts.I ain’t going to get into a pissing contest with someone about it. Spit out what you need to spit out, my attorneys will take care of the rest. I never went and spoke about the s—t.”

Depp and Heard, 32, tied the knot in February 2015. The Justice League star filed for divorce in May 2016 after accusing Depp of throwing an iPhone in her face one month earlier, which he denied. Although she called the police, they found no evidence of a crime.

“I could feel people look at me differently because of the accusations towards you. And then people start putting things in magazines: ‘He’s insane. He needs a sanity test…’ You know, ludicrous stuff. But the only thing that I could do was know what I still know,” Depp told GQ. “Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids. I hope other people will be too.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star added: “I worry about the people that bought it and I worry about her. It’s just not right. I will never stop fighting. I’ll never stop. They’d have to f—king shoot me. An episode like this takes time to get over. It’s a mourning for someone you thought was….well, something I did marry her.”

Depp and Heard finalized their divorce in January 2017 when he agreed to pay her $7 million, funds that she vowed to donate to charity. But the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor still resents how Heard’s accusations and their settlement affected his son John, 16, and daughter Lily-Rose, 19, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis.

“To take away future earnings that are for my kids, you know? I do this s—t for my kids, man. How could someone, anyone, come out with something like that against someone, when there’s no truth to it whatsoever?” he told the publication. “I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my [then] 14-year-old boy to go to school, you know what I mean? With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?’ Why did he have to go through that? Why did my daughter have to go through that?”

Depp’s remarks come two months after he filed new court documents against Heard, accusing her of “punching him twice in the face” after their April 2016 fight. The Aquaman star’s attorney responded to Depp, telling The Mirror in August of this year that Depp’s claims are “totally false.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!