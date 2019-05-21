Speaking his piece. Johnny Depp addressed ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse in new court documents.

According to paperwork obtained by The Blast, the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star, 55, submitted a lengthy statement to support the $50 million defamation lawsuit he filed against the Aquaman actress, 33, in March.

“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week,” he said in the documents, according to The Blast. “I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman.”

The three-time Oscar nominee stated that his purpose for the suit was not purely self-serving, as he hoped “to bring clarity to the women and men whose lives have been harmed by abuse and who have been repeatedly lied to by Ms. Heard purporting to be their spokesperson.”

Additionally, Depp made his own allegations of abuse against the Texas native, who he wed in February 2015 and split from in May 2016. “There was actual, documented domestic violence in our relationship: She was the perpetrator, and I was the victim,” he claimed. “While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of third party witnesses, which in some instances caused me serious bodily injury.”

He continued: “She hit, punched, and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls, and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.”

Depp included photos, also obtained by The Blast, with his deposition.

According to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, he made up his mind to divorce Heard after she or a friend defecated in his bed “as some sort of a sick prank before they left for Coachella together.”

Depp claims his former love later admitted the stunt to the estate manager.

“As a result of the years of domestic abuse I had suffered at the hands of Ms. Heard — most recently the April 21 physical attack and defecation on my bed sometime before she and her friends left the next morning — I resolved to divorce Ms. Heard,” he said.

The Hollywood Vampires guitarist previously spoke about Heard’s allegations to GQ in October 2018. “To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me,” he said at the time. “Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids. I hope other people will be too.”

He added: “I worry about the people that bought it and I worry about her. It’s just not right. I will never stop fighting. I’ll never stop. They’d have to f—king shoot me.”

Heard’s lawyer gave a statement to Us Weekly following the publication of the article, calling Depp’s denials “entirely untrue.” “Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past,” the attorney said. “One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion.”

Depp filed a suit in March over a Washington Post op-ed she penned in December 2018 in which Heard spoke about her experiences after coming forward as an alleged domestic abuse survivor. “I write this as a woman who had to change my phone number weekly because I was getting death threats,” she wrote in the piece, which didn’t name her ex-husband. “For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was pursued by camera drones and photographers on foot, on motorcycles and in cars. Tabloid outlets that posted pictures of me spun them in a negative light. I felt as though I was on trial in the court of public opinion — and my life and livelihood depended on myriad judgments far beyond my control.”

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Depp’s team took issue with the article as they claim it “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

The Her Smell actress’ rep did not respond to a request for comment at the time.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016, four days before filing a restraining order against her then-spouse and accusing him of domestic violence.

The couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2017, with Heard being given a $7 million settlement that she donated to charity.

