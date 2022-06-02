Everything to Know About the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Back to basics! After attempting two ceremonies last year, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be back to one show — but will continue to focus on scripted and unscripted media.

The awards show will premiere on Sunday, June 5, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It is the fifth year that the ceremony will honor both movies and television.

During the first segment, Jack Black will be awarded with the Comedic Genius Award while Bethenny Frankel will be honored with the MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement later in the night. Audience members will also be entertained with music by Snoop Dogg during the scripted ceremony. DJ D-Nice will take over for the second ceremony dedicated to unscripted content.

The nominations, which feature gender-neutral categories, will introduce several nominations including best song, best reality return, best music documentary, best reality romance and best reality star.

In the film category, Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming out on top with the most nominations. Tom Holland and Zendaya were both nominated for best kiss after their characters Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson shared an emotional goodbye in the third movie.

The pair will be going against Zendaya’s costar (and real life couple) Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike for their romantic moment in season 2 of Euphoria. The HBO series is leading the TV category with six nods for its recent season. Amid Euphoria’s return earlier this year, Zendaya opened up about how her approach to acting has shifted after years in the industry.

“There are so many things that I would love to do, but the most important thing that I try to keep in mind is your happiness. Prioritize what makes you happy, what brings you joy and inspires you. I think if you have chased that feeling then you really can’t go wrong,” she explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February. “So I always say, ‘In the future will I be doing this? I hope so because it is what makes me happy now.”

During the interview, the actress revealed that she was open to a different path in the future.

“Maybe something else will make me happy. Maybe there are other things I want to explore. I love directing. I was able to shadow Jon [Watts during Spider-Man: No Way Home] and put this beautiful piece of work together which was nearly impossibly,” she continued. “Every day I am learning and growing. There are so many things I want to do. But as long as I feel fulfilled and am doing things for myself, I think that is the best part.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the MTV Movie & TV Awards: